Janet M. Olsen of Easton, Maryland died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Brightview in Severna Park. She was 81. Born in Flushing, NY on March 27, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. Cronk and Mildred J. Dockendorf Cronk. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Olsen is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Harold B. Olsen, Jr. After graduating from Flushing High School in 1954, she worked as a secretary for Union Carbide from 1954 until 1960 and then as an Administration Assistant at Dictation Disks until 1963. A resident of Easton since June 2002, Mrs. Olsen was an avid reader who enjoyed solving The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, flower gardening and traveling with her husband. Her family was the light and joy of her life and she and her husband were happiest when spending time with their children and grandchildren at their homes in Easton and Amelia Island, FL. Mrs. Olsen is survived by her daughter, Karen Olsen Pugliese and her husband, Jack, of New Canaan, CT; her son, David P. Olsen and his wife, Jennifer, of Clifton Park, NY and her daughter, Susan Olsen Linthicum and her husband, Bill, of Severna Park, MD. She was also a proud and loving Baka, Grandma and Bear to her eight adoring grandchildren: Emily and Jack Pugliese, Ryan, Sam and Sarah Olsen, and Anna, Billy and Abby Linthicum. A private graveside service will be held in Oxford Cemetery to celebrate Mrs. Olsen's life and legacy.

