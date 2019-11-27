The Capital Gazette

Janet Petrie (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Such a very nice lady. Enjoyed her company. "
    - Jeanette Baylor
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family. May the family find..."
Service Information
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet Petrie was born January 20, 1932 in Lancaster, PA. Ms. Petrie lived most of her life in Landover before relocating to Bowie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Petrie. She is survived by her grandchildren, who she treated as her children, Leslie Ann Baylor and Lisa Marie Montoya. She is also survived by her great-grandchild Ricky Baylor. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 11am-1pm with a funeral service beginning at 1pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.