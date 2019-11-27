Janet Petrie was born January 20, 1932 in Lancaster, PA. Ms. Petrie lived most of her life in Landover before relocating to Bowie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Petrie. She is survived by her grandchildren, who she treated as her children, Leslie Ann Baylor and Lisa Marie Montoya. She is also survived by her great-grandchild Ricky Baylor. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 11am-1pm with a funeral service beginning at 1pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019