Janet L. Zimmerman 78 of Bernville passed away Thursday at Future Care of the Chesapeake in Arnold Maryland. Born December 23, 1940 in Donaldson she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Violet Griffiths Janet attended Frailey High School in Donaldson. She then studied at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold MD. Throughout her life Janet held several positions at local banks. After retiring she worked in a hair salon as a receptionist and loved the atmosphere. Janet loved children and even had been a nanny for a few families. She enjoyed both playing and teaching piano to young children. Janet also loved dancing and spending time at the beach. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie MD and Christ Little Tulpehocken Church in Bernville where she was a choir member as well. In addition to her parents Janet is predeceased by her siblings; Kenneth Griffiths, Laverne Leffler, and William Griffiths, Sr. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 62 years; Donald W. Zimmerman Sr. She is also survived by her children Donna E. Tscharner wife of Chris G, Donald W. Zimmerman, Jr husband to Roberta E. and Wesley P. Zimmerman husband to Beth A., all of Severna Park, MD. She is also survived by her siblings; Diane Shandri, Betty Strubhar, Ronald Griffiths, and Dale Griffiths, grandchildren; Mark D. Wharton and Whitney B. Zimmerman, Aunt Merle E. Foose along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven at 2:00 P.M. A viewing will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Janet's honor be made to the PO Box 44478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Memories and condolences can be shared at

