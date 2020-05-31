Janice Louise Buchan, 92, a 24 year resident of Deale, died peacefully in her home on May 13. Janice spent her early years in Massachusetts where she met her husband, Roderick, who pre-deceased her in 2006. She moved to California in 1950 to marry Rod. She returned to the East Coast in 1969 and spent the remainder of her life near the water. Janice was a long-time volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center, as well as an active member of St. James' Parish in Lothian. Janice loved her family and friends, her dog Charley, her garden and the Chesapeake Bay. Surviving are her daughter Susan Buchan and son-in-law John Russell of Deale; her son James Buchan and daughter-in-law Cyndi Buchan and grandsons Collin and Douglas Buchan, all of East Hampton, Conn.;her sister Carole Held of West Palm Beach, Florida and her sister Constance Scott of Old Fort, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at St. James' Parish at a later date, with inurnment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. James' Parish, 5757 Solomons Island Rd., Lothian, MD 20711, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis MD 21403 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.