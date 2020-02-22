|
Janice Marie Geiger, 76, a resident of Crofton for 50 years, died February 15, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Mrs. Geiger was born January 11, 1944 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Arthur and Shirley Portnoy. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1961. She was married to the late Clifford George Geiger on October 22, 1965 and is survived by; three sons, Clifford Geiger of Ellicott City, Louis Geiger of Severna Park, and Gregory Geiger of Solomons, Md.; one daughter, Victoria Mitchell of Crofton; and 12 grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, Catie, Sam, Rachel, Bethany, Tori, Ellie, Louie, Kira, Cooper and Nate. A devoted Wife, Mother, and Babci, family was her delight, her passion, and her life's work. Her unconditional love, loyalty, sense of humor, and selfless nurturing care will live forever through her family. Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2pm to 3:30pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 3:30pm. A private interment will take place the following day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 (https://ww5.komen.org/) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804 (https://www.aspca.org/).
