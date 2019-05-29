Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Milcarek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted and beloved wife of Paul Milcarek for over 59 years. Loving and caring mother of Denise M. Milcarek, Diane Towers and Duane Milcarek. Loved by her grandchildren Elizabeth Towers, Andrew Towers, Matthew Price, Chloe Milcarek and Evan Milcarek. Mother-in-law to James Towers, Denise L. Milcarek and James Price. Beloved daughter of the late W. Douglas and M. Dolores Phillips of Landover Hills, MD. Dearest sister of Linda White, Wayne Phillips, Catherine Phillips, Mary Goleski and John Phillips. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 3-5pm and 7-9pm Thursday, May 30 at Kiirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9am Friday, May 31 at St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21201. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery.

Devoted and beloved wife of Paul Milcarek for over 59 years. Loving and caring mother of Denise M. Milcarek, Diane Towers and Duane Milcarek. Loved by her grandchildren Elizabeth Towers, Andrew Towers, Matthew Price, Chloe Milcarek and Evan Milcarek. Mother-in-law to James Towers, Denise L. Milcarek and James Price. Beloved daughter of the late W. Douglas and M. Dolores Phillips of Landover Hills, MD. Dearest sister of Linda White, Wayne Phillips, Catherine Phillips, Mary Goleski and John Phillips. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 3-5pm and 7-9pm Thursday, May 30 at Kiirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9am Friday, May 31 at St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21201. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. Published in The Capital Gazette on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close