Janice Lee Tucker, 71, of Edgewater, MD passed away on November 21, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Janice was born on May 28, 1948 in Radford, Virginia to the late Kirby Lee and Joyce Ann Harrison. She was a graduate of Calvert High School. For 25 years Janice worked for Anne Arundel County Schools as a cafeteria manager before she retired. Janice enjoyed road trips with her husband, bingo, pulling the arm on a slot machine, playing cards, and most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, William W. Tucker, Sr.; her children, Bryan Dupree and William Tucker, Jr. and a brother, Terry Harrison. She is survived by her children, Richard Dupree of Edgewater, Christopher Dupree of Churchton, MD, and Michelle Huffer of Edgewater, MD; her siblings, Kirby Bowen of Salisbury,MD, Judy Tucker of Harwood, MD, Marie Yost of Edgewater, Sara Groot of Verona, VA and Angela Smith of Stanley, VA; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Janice's life on Tuesday, November 26 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 27 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Dept, P.O. Box 236, Edgewater, MD 21037.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019