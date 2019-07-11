Janine (Jane) Norman, of Crownsville, MD, died peacefully on July 8th after a long battle with cancer at the age of 56. Jane was born to parents Edward and Renee Taliaferro on April 01, 1963 in Annapolis, MD. She grew up as the youngest of six. She attended Annapolis High School and the Professional Institute of Commercial Art. In 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Norman. Jane ran a successful in-home business raising baby parrots and sending them off to loving homes. She is best known for her love and compassion towards her family, animals and garden as well as being a talented artist. Jane is survived by her husband, Michael Norman; Her children, Ashley Norman, Sarah Skalski and Michael Norman Jr.; Her brother Edward Taliaferro; and sisters Denise Caouki and Nicole Taliaferro. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Renee; sisters Monique Taliaferro and Diane Benson. A memorial gathering will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, July 14th. The gathering will be held between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:00pm, during which time a memorial service will be held between the hours of 2:00pm and 3:00pm. All flowers may be sent to Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 11, 2019