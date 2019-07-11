Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janine (Jane) Norman, of Crownsville, MD, died peacefully on July 8th after a long battle with cancer at the age of 56. Jane was born to parents Edward and Renee Taliaferro on April 01, 1963 in Annapolis, MD. She grew up as the youngest of six. She attended Annapolis High School and the Professional Institute of Commercial Art. In 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Norman. Jane ran a successful in-home business raising baby parrots and sending them off to loving homes. She is best known for her love and compassion towards her family, animals and garden as well as being a talented artist. Jane is survived by her husband, Michael Norman; Her children, Ashley Norman, Sarah Skalski and Michael Norman Jr.; Her brother Edward Taliaferro; and sisters Denise Caouki and Nicole Taliaferro. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Renee; sisters Monique Taliaferro and Diane Benson. A memorial gathering will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, July 14th. The gathering will be held between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:00pm, during which time a memorial service will be held between the hours of 2:00pm and 3:00pm. All flowers may be sent to Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care.

Janine (Jane) Norman, of Crownsville, MD, died peacefully on July 8th after a long battle with cancer at the age of 56. Jane was born to parents Edward and Renee Taliaferro on April 01, 1963 in Annapolis, MD. She grew up as the youngest of six. She attended Annapolis High School and the Professional Institute of Commercial Art. In 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Norman. Jane ran a successful in-home business raising baby parrots and sending them off to loving homes. She is best known for her love and compassion towards her family, animals and garden as well as being a talented artist. Jane is survived by her husband, Michael Norman; Her children, Ashley Norman, Sarah Skalski and Michael Norman Jr.; Her brother Edward Taliaferro; and sisters Denise Caouki and Nicole Taliaferro. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Renee; sisters Monique Taliaferro and Diane Benson. A memorial gathering will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, July 14th. The gathering will be held between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:00pm, during which time a memorial service will be held between the hours of 2:00pm and 3:00pm. All flowers may be sent to Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close