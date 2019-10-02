Jarvis T. Hughes, 95, a 75 year resident of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 surrounded by family at Hospice of the Chesapeake from cardiovascular disease. He will be missed by his wife of 72 years, Jessie Hughes; his children, Sandy Carback of Pasadena and Wendy Mawyer and husband Bob of Fishing Creek, MD; his grandchildren Paul Day and wife Katie and Laura Day; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors who were like family. Born in Baltimore on July 6, 1924 to the late Gladys and Lloyd Hughes. Jarvis was preceded in death by his brother, Louis T. Hughes. He was a rigger at Bethlehem-Fairfield from 1942 until 1948 involved in the production of Liberty ships. The next 38 years were spent as a trouble-shooting electrician with BG&E until he retired in the late 1980s. Jarvis enjoyed trips to Ocean City and Fenwick Island, fishing, traveling to visit family, vegetable gardening, his purple martins, monarch butterflies, spending time with his family and his church family and especially volunteering on the Liberty Ship SS John W. Brown. Friends may visit on Wednesday, October 2 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, October 3 from 10-11 a.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Project Liberty Ship, Inc., PO Box 25846 Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019