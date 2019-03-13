Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JASON C. FORD. View Sign

October 16, 1977 – February 25, 2019A friend to all that knew him and especially his many female friends, Jay was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved all animals and was known to bring home any stray he came across from dogs and cats to lizards and snakes. To say he had a kind heart would be an understatement. Above all, he loved his son Jason Jr with all his heart. He is survived in life by his son Jason (Boogie) Ford, Jr, his mother Susan Shipley and step dad Gary Shipley, his father Dexter (Joe) Ford and step mom Jeanne Ford, his sisters Michele Creech, Carla Sayer, his brothers Joseph Ford, Daniel Ford, Matthew Slebzak, and Paul Slebzak, his aunt Judy Taggart and uncle James Taggart, his aunt Lynn Hoff and uncle Rich Hoff, his uncle Thomas Hardy and aunt Hanni Hardy along with many many cousins, nephews and nieces, and his special friend Bella DeAngelo.He was a 1995 graduate of Broadneck High School and was also a graduate of Strayer University and the Univrsity of Maryland Baltimore Campus where had achieved his Masters Degrees in both Business Finance and IT services. He had worked for 16 years at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He loved all sports and lettered in wrestling in high school. He especially loved fishing with his son and father. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jason on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Broadneck Elks Lodge #2608, 931 Lake Drive Arnold MD 21012. In lieu of flowers, A "Go Fund Me" account in Facebook has been set up for His 8 year old son, Jason Jr. Thank you in advance and May God Bless you

