Jason Chandler Hogarth, 50, a resident of Lothian, MD, died on May 1, 2019 at his residence due to pancreatic cancer. Born on May 17, 1968 in Annapolis, MD to Nancy and Clarence Hogarth, III, Jason was a carpenter and colonial master gunsmith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his devoted companion, Sandy Linkous of Lothian; his children, Jared, Laina and Riley Hogarth; his siblings, Clay Hogarth and Toby Marucci and his grandson, T'suna Pate. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2019