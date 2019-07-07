Jason Jeffrey Wienhold, 43, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of Norman Wienhold and Deborah Morgan. Jason was a graduate of Chespeake High School class of 1994. He was currently employed at Lancaster Harley Davidson as a Service Advisor. Surviving in addition to his mother, Deborah and father, Norman is a brother, Ryan Wienhold, husband of Mandy; two nephews, Carter and Gavin Wienhold; a niece, Ahna Wienhold; aunts and uncles, Michael Morgan, husband of Chris, George Wienhold, husband of Marlene, Sharon Rankin, wife of Bob, Vivian Blackwell, wife of Ronald; cousin, Michael Morgan, husband of Berit and their daughter, Elena Morgan; cousin, Ismael Morgan, husband of Marta and their children, Inigo and Antonio Morgan. Also surviving is his best friend, Michael MacKerley. Family and friends will be received at the Lancaster Harley Davidson, 308 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street on Sunday, July 14 from 4 PM to 5 PM. There is no formal service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 7, 2019