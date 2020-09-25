1/1
Jason Scott Bankert
Jason Scott Bankert, 24, of Annapolis passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He enjoyed sailing, flying, playing video games, making music, and spending time with family. He graduated from Broadneck High School in 2014. After high school he attended Old Dominion University and was a member of their sailing team. Scott is survived by his mother, Selina Oliver; father, Jeff Bankert; brothers, John Bankert and twin brother, Paul Bankert; maternal grandparents: Carol Singleton and Charles Oliver; paternal grandparents: JoAnn and Jon Bankert and many others who loved him dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 9-11 am. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed on his tribute page of the funeral home website. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to nami.org/donate.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
Funeral services provided by
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
September 24, 2020
Jason was an excellent worker with a pleasant and respectful attitude. It was a pleasure to work with him.
Claudette Decruise
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Jason was such a kind person. He will be dearly missed by all of his coworkers at Staples.
Sydney Laughery
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Jason was a great co-worker and an amazing person. My heart and prayers goes out to his family.
Marianya Polvino
Coworker
September 24, 2020
I will always remember Scott has a happy little boy. I was one of his pre school teachers and my daughter Catie was his friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time.
Angie Albergo
Teacher
September 24, 2020
Jason was a good guy, I enjoyed working with him at Staples. He will be missed.
Tim Riggins
Coworker
September 24, 2020
I am incredibly sorry to hear about Jason. He was such a great employee and will truly be missed! My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and hope you find comfort in the days ahead.
Ashley Quichocho
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Wayne and I are so very sorry. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time. Much love.
VICKI Oliver
Family
