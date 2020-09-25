Jason Scott Bankert, 24, of Annapolis passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He enjoyed sailing, flying, playing video games, making music, and spending time with family. He graduated from Broadneck High School in 2014. After high school he attended Old Dominion University and was a member of their sailing team. Scott is survived by his mother, Selina Oliver; father, Jeff Bankert; brothers, John Bankert and twin brother, Paul Bankert; maternal grandparents: Carol Singleton and Charles Oliver; paternal grandparents: JoAnn and Jon Bankert and many others who loved him dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 9-11 am. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed on his tribute page of the funeral home website. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to nami.org/donate
.