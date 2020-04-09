Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Seabold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jason (a.k.a. Sharky) Seabold age 39 of Crownsville, MD passed away suddenly on March 28th 2020. He was born on May 1, 1980 to Linda M. Seabold and the late Robert A. Seabold. He leaves behind an amazing wife, Stephanie and two children, Addie (age 13) and Ashton (age 10); three sisters, Erika Remington, Yolanda Chin and Kate Brannon; numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. He leaves behind a multitude of friends who affectionately called him "Sharky". Jason grew up in Bowie, MD, a K-section kid on Knowledge Lane. He was a graduate of Archbishop Spalding High School class of 1998. There are wonderful childhood memories of going to BBT pool, playing sports with Bowie Boys and Girls Club and family crab feasts. Jason was a diehard Redskins fan who never gave up on his favorite team; really a true lover of all sports and could carry on a sports conversation for hours. Jason was a loving father and known for his big heart, generous spirit and ability to make others laugh. We have fun memories of him busting out in a rap or doing the best voice impressions. He loved to cook for his family and was known for Sunday fun day chicken dinners and making sweet potatoes during the holidays. Due to all of these circumstances, we unfortunately cannot have a funeral in a traditional manner but we hope to have a celebration of his life in the near future. We hope you can please share some of your favorite memories of Jason so they can be turned into a book for his children. Lastly, there is a Facebook GoFundMe site created to support Jason's family in the months to come and alleviate some of the financial burden due to loss of income. We greatly appreciate everyone's prayers, support and love during this difficult time.

Jason (a.k.a. Sharky) Seabold age 39 of Crownsville, MD passed away suddenly on March 28th 2020. He was born on May 1, 1980 to Linda M. Seabold and the late Robert A. Seabold. He leaves behind an amazing wife, Stephanie and two children, Addie (age 13) and Ashton (age 10); three sisters, Erika Remington, Yolanda Chin and Kate Brannon; numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. He leaves behind a multitude of friends who affectionately called him "Sharky". Jason grew up in Bowie, MD, a K-section kid on Knowledge Lane. He was a graduate of Archbishop Spalding High School class of 1998. There are wonderful childhood memories of going to BBT pool, playing sports with Bowie Boys and Girls Club and family crab feasts. Jason was a diehard Redskins fan who never gave up on his favorite team; really a true lover of all sports and could carry on a sports conversation for hours. Jason was a loving father and known for his big heart, generous spirit and ability to make others laugh. We have fun memories of him busting out in a rap or doing the best voice impressions. He loved to cook for his family and was known for Sunday fun day chicken dinners and making sweet potatoes during the holidays. Due to all of these circumstances, we unfortunately cannot have a funeral in a traditional manner but we hope to have a celebration of his life in the near future. We hope you can please share some of your favorite memories of Jason so they can be turned into a book for his children. Lastly, there is a Facebook GoFundMe site created to support Jason's family in the months to come and alleviate some of the financial burden due to loss of income. We greatly appreciate everyone's prayers, support and love during this difficult time. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close