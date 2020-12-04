1/
Jay Benson
1944 - 2020
Jay Haydon Benson, 76, a resident of Annapolis, MD for thirty-eight years, died at Future Care Chesapeake on Monday, November 16 due to kidney failure. Born on October 19, 1944 in West Hartford, CT to the late Russell E. and Myrtle B. Benson, Jay was a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptology officer, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander after 24 years of active duty. Jay then worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and taught at the U.S. Naval Academy and Anne Arundel Community College. He enjoyed HAM radio, old movies, reading and listening to music. Jay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen McKay Benson; his son, Timothy Benson and his wife, Sheena of Pasadena, MD; his brothers, Roger Benson of Warwick, RI and Robin Benson of South Kingston, RI; his grandchildren, Timothy Benson, Jr. and Ashley Sturgill and her fiancé, Nick Burroughs and his great-granddaughter, Hailey Burroughs. Service with military honors will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Future Care Chesapeake, 305 College Pkwy., Arnold, MD 21012. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

