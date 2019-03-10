Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Olson. View Sign

Jay Dee Olson passed away at home with his wife by his side on March 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Jay was born in Stromsburg, Nebraska on November 2, 1925 and grew up in Tulsa, OK where he graduated from Central High School. He served with the Army in Europe in WWII. After his return, he received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tulsa. He then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Social Service from University of Tulsa. Jay served as Director of Tulsa County Juvenile Court until moving to Norman, OK in 1961 where he earned his Master's in Social Work from University of Oklahoma in 1963. He moved to the Washington DC area to serve as National Consultant on Juvenile Courts and Probation with the federal government. He then became the Deputy Director for the National Center for Child Abuse and Neglect and finished his 38 years of service with the Department of Justice's Aid to the Victims of Crime. Jay was dedicated to social justice, was an avid reader, and remained a diligent observer of current events. Jay also served in many capacities at the churches he belonged to over his adult life. He enjoyed travel, closely followed all of the Washington sports teams, was a horse racing fan, and cherished time spent with family. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of Odenton, MD, son Brad Olson and his wife Sharon of Davidsonville, MD, his daughter Adrian Soderlund and her husband Jon of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Connor Olson, Kelsey Olson, Logan Soderlund, Shay Soderlund, sister Jane Ward of Tulsa, ex-wife Jerrie Olson of Charlotte, NC, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Ark and Dove Presbyterian, Odenton, MD at 11:00 on March 16th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chesapeake Hospice.

