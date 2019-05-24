Jay Allen Wood died in his home on May 18, 2019 in Millersville, MD due to complications from lung cancer. He was 74.Jay was born on March 7, 1945 in Graham, NC to his parents WJ Wood and Ella Ruth Wood. He joined the US Air Force in 1967 and served for 20 years achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. After Jay's retirement in 1987, he settled in Maryland and worked in HVAC project management for 30 years. Jay retired to Myrtle Beach, SC for 5 years before moving back to Maryland to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf, meeting new people, and traveling. Jay is survived by his wife of 34 years Irene; sons, Allen and Christian Wood; daughter, Jenna Savino; brothers, Buck and Jeff Wood; and 4 grandchildren. In lieu of a funeral, Jay requested a party to celebrate his life. This event will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 4:00pm at 70 Montvieu Court in Cockeysville, MD.

