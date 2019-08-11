Jean Ann Montemarano, 69, of Severna Park, after a long battle with cancer, passed away on July 9, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 25, 1949 to Thaddeus and Agatha Trybalski in Munich, Germany and was raised in Rochester, NY eventually settling in Severna Park, MD. She attended St. Agnes High School, the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in NY, American University, and the University of Maryland in Baltimore County where she received her Master's degree in chemistry. She was a member of the Sigma Xi scientific research honor society. Jean worked at the David Taylor Research Center in Annapolis and later in Carderock where she received the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award and the Melville Award for Engineering Excellence. She enjoyed sewing and quilting helping to make seasonal banners for St. Andrew by the Bay church and was a member of St. Mary's Charismatic prayer group. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas W. Montemarano, as well as her three sons, Thomas Montemarano and Robert Montemarano of Severna Park, and Joseph Montemarano of Martinsburg, West Virginia. A memorial service will be held on August 16 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Severna Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://www.stjude.org/donate Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019