Jean C. Hicks, 94, of Edgewater, MD, died September 4 at Hospice of the Chesapeake from injuries sustained in a fall. Jean was born February 28,1926 in Randolph, NY to Rena and Ralph Crawford. She graduated from Randolph Central High and was one of the first students to enroll in the new Syracuse University School of Nursing, established in 1943 as a response to the rising demand for nurses during wartime. In 1944, she met Bob Hicks, a handsome young pilot, on a blind date to see the film A Yellow Rose of Texas. Their chemistry proved infectious (Bob coming down with the mumps shortly after) and three years later they married, remaining so for 65 years until Bob's death in 2012. The couple lived briefly in Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, Anchorage, AK and San Antonio, TX, before landing in Maryland in the early 1960s. Jean worked as a RN throughout, in private duty, nursing home, and hospital settings. She was the head nurse in the CCU at Prince George's General Hospital, where she made lifelong friendships with her cherished fellow nurses and worked as director of admissions, before moving on to help establish the Bowie Health Center where she served as director until her retirement. She was a member of All Hallows Episcopal church. Late in life she cared for Bob through his long, difficult journey with Alzheimer's. Jean, a kind, warm, adventurous woman who enjoyed family, friends, travel, gardening, and an occasional gin and tonic, is survived by and will be missed by her three children, Tom (Lori) of Hanover, MD; Shelley (Dick) of Galesville, MD, and Andy (Jeannie) of Boulder CO; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Olive Hollins of Goochland Co., VA. A well-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was generous with her time, her advice, her love and the results of her cooking skills. How lucky we were to have had her in our lives for so long. A memorial service will be held when the pandemic abates.



