Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Severn United Methodist Church 1215 Old Camp Meade Road View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Severn United Methodist Church 1215 Old Camp Meade Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean "Alice" Higinbotham, 87, a longtime resident of Severn, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born in Severn to the late John R. and Emma G. Sappington. She worked as an Office Manager for the General Counsel's Office in the Department of Defense at Ft. Meade for 20 years. Alice was an active member at Severn United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a past Sunday school teacher. Alice loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, baking, gardening and going to the Theatre. She was an avid walker with the Mills Milers for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, F. Robert Higinbotham; and her siblings, Richard Sappington, Ruth O'Brien and Sara Thompson. She is survived by her devoted children, William Ray and his wife, Donna, Linda Parcher and her husband, Ken; cherished grandchildren, Emalee Lewis (Jason), Justin Ray (Meghan), Jeffrey Parcher (Bella) and Gregory Parcher; loving great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Joshua and Victoria Lewis; and her dear sisters, Dorothy Hubbard and Nancy Sykes. The family will receive visitors at Severn United Methodist Church, 1215 Old Camp Meade Road, on Friday, July 12th, from 9:30-11:30 AM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Interment Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Severn United Methodist Church. For condolences, please visit

Jean "Alice" Higinbotham, 87, a longtime resident of Severn, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born in Severn to the late John R. and Emma G. Sappington. She worked as an Office Manager for the General Counsel's Office in the Department of Defense at Ft. Meade for 20 years. Alice was an active member at Severn United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a past Sunday school teacher. Alice loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, baking, gardening and going to the Theatre. She was an avid walker with the Mills Milers for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, F. Robert Higinbotham; and her siblings, Richard Sappington, Ruth O'Brien and Sara Thompson. She is survived by her devoted children, William Ray and his wife, Donna, Linda Parcher and her husband, Ken; cherished grandchildren, Emalee Lewis (Jason), Justin Ray (Meghan), Jeffrey Parcher (Bella) and Gregory Parcher; loving great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Joshua and Victoria Lewis; and her dear sisters, Dorothy Hubbard and Nancy Sykes. The family will receive visitors at Severn United Methodist Church, 1215 Old Camp Meade Road, on Friday, July 12th, from 9:30-11:30 AM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Interment Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Severn United Methodist Church. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close