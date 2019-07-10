Jean "Alice" Higinbotham, 87, a longtime resident of Severn, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born in Severn to the late John R. and Emma G. Sappington. She worked as an Office Manager for the General Counsel's Office in the Department of Defense at Ft. Meade for 20 years. Alice was an active member at Severn United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a past Sunday school teacher. Alice loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, baking, gardening and going to the Theatre. She was an avid walker with the Mills Milers for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, F. Robert Higinbotham; and her siblings, Richard Sappington, Ruth O'Brien and Sara Thompson. She is survived by her devoted children, William Ray and his wife, Donna, Linda Parcher and her husband, Ken; cherished grandchildren, Emalee Lewis (Jason), Justin Ray (Meghan), Jeffrey Parcher (Bella) and Gregory Parcher; loving great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Joshua and Victoria Lewis; and her dear sisters, Dorothy Hubbard and Nancy Sykes. The family will receive visitors at Severn United Methodist Church, 1215 Old Camp Meade Road, on Friday, July 12th, from 9:30-11:30 AM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Interment Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Severn United Methodist Church. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019