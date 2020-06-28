Jean Isabel Gunther
1936 - 2020
Jean Isabel Gunther, nee Tryon, born on October 5, 1936, in Albany, NY, passed away on June 23, 2020, in Severna Park, Maryland. Jean was predeceased by her husband William Paul Gunther (2011) parents Roy and Helen Baron, and is survived by her sister Sally Schultz and her brother Timothy Tryon. Jean lived most of her childhood with her beloved grandparents Catherine and Jim Baron in the Catskill Mountains of Upstate, NY, and Fall River, MA, later moving to Severna Park, MD. It was in Severna Park that she met Bill. After a few years of dating, they were married at Woods Memorial Church in Severna Park on October 9, 1954. Jean is survived by her three children, Susan (Bill) Howe, Bill (Janice) Gunther, and Barbara (Bret) Hardman. Jean enjoyed spending time watching her six grandchildren, Robbie, Heather, Matt, Katie, Trey, and Maddie at their various sporting events. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. After teaching in Anne Arundel Public schools for over 30 years, Jean retired with Bill to Annapolis and later Centreville, MD. They enjoyed golfing together and Jean attended Sorority and Red Hat meetings with her girlfriends. And of course she loved her cats! Jean would say that she was blessed with a rich life of family and friends. She will be missed by many. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9-10am at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A service will follow at 10am at the funeral home chapel. Burial is private.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUL
7
Service
10:00 AM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
