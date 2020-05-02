Jean Marie Hogan
1934 - 2020
Jean age 85 passed away peacefully on April 29,2020.Shewas bornMay27,1934in So.Baltimore,MD.,to James and Marie Hampton. She married Frank Herbert Hogan on Aug.13.1953 in Baltimore.She worked until retirement for the MD.Transportation Authority Tolls Facility.She enjoyed writing for the facility's newsletter and loved her large family gatherings at her home.Preceded in death by her husband Frank H., sons,Frank(Butch)M.,ThomasA.,GregoryA..She is survived by daughter Sandra and husband Rodney Selig, and daughter Kathy Lain,; grandchildren,KimberlyBabcock,JaronAbbott,KaitlynnLain,KristenLain,Patrick Hogan and AustinHogan and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Veterans Cemetary Crownsville at a later date to be determined.

Published in The Capital Gazette from May 2 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Veterans Cemetary
