Jean Marie Snyder of Severna Park, MD, died peacefully on March 30 at the age of 78. Jean was born on March 14, 1942 in Washington DC. and graduated from Glen Burnie High School with the class of '59. She had a long career with Maryland National Bank until she retired after 43 years of service. In retirement Jean was both a student and teacher of decorative art. She was a member of the National Society of Decorative Painters and locally of the National Capital Chapter and also the Chesapeake Bay Decorative Painters. Jean loved traveling and taking classes at conventions and seminars across the country. As a teacher she had classes at chapter meetings and at the Bee-Hive and Artistic Ewe in Severna Park. She was a beautiful painter, friend, beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was also mother to many dogs and cats over the years. Jean will be loved and missed by surviving sons Richard and Dean and two grandsons Christopher and Jacob. She is predeceased by her husband Jack, parents Joseph and Olga Sohl and grandparents Albina and John Holub. Due to current circumstances services will be private. Condolences may be sent to 3117 Cardinal Ct., Annapolis, MD 21403 or posted online at Lasting Tributes of Annapolis, Maryland (

