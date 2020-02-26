Jean Helen Mobley, 87, of Edgewater, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 due to complications from COPD. Jean was born on November 2, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Chalmers and Regina Archer. In 1954, she graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jean was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. She enjoyed reading, relaxing at the beach and spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Scott Mobley, Sr.; her son and his wife, Capt. Arthur Scott and Monique Mobley of Waunakee, WI, daughter, Janet Larsen of Woodbridge, VA, daughter and her husband, Sharon and Tony Warner of Ellicott City, MD and daughter and her husband, Susan and Dave Paolatto of Sherborn, MA; her brother and his wife, Wallace and Joyce Archer of Scituate, MA; and grandchildren: Sean Mobley of Seattle, WA, Lauren Mobley, of Madison, WI, Meghan Warner of Baltimore, MD and Joe, Matt and Kate Paolatto all of Sherborn, MA. Friends are invited to celebrate Jean's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater from 1 pm until her funeral service begins at 2 pm. Inurnment will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 am at the USNA Columbarium, Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020