Jean B. "Peedie" Stevens, 72, a longtime resident of Annapolis, died January 23, 2020. After earning a Masters degree in Education, she taught first grade in the Anne Arundel County School system for many years. She was a very friendly, likeable and kind person who was a master gardener and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Preceded in death by her husband, James A. "Doc" Stevens, who died in 2004, Jean is survived by her daughter, Mary Stevens of Sherwood Forest and her stepsons, Wayne Grant of New Mexico and Burke Grant of West Palm Beach, Florida. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday, January 29 from 6-8 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis. A chapel service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2:30 PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Jean's memory to the Maryland Therapeutic Riding Center, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032, BARCS, 301 Stockholm St., Baltimore, MD 21230, or SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403, or to help others in need, please donate blood to the Red Cross.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020