Jean Siegert Trott, 94, a lifelong resident of Galesville, died July 25, 2020. Born October 8, 1925, Jean was a 1942 graduate of Southern High School. After high school, she attended Strayer's Business College in Baltimore. From 1944-49, she was the county agricultural agent for the University of Maryland Extension Service. She then worked as the office manager at the Board of Education Central Office, retiring in 1966. Jean was the past president of the South County Concert Association, the Anne Arundel County Retired Teachers Association and the West River Improvement Association. She wrote a book about the history of Galesville and was a member of the Galesville Historical Society. In 2000, she was elected to the Maryland Senior Hall of Fame for Volunteer Services. A lifelong member of Galesville United Methodist Church where she was the organist for 20 years, she was also a Sunday School teacher and served on the Pastoral Relations Committee, Education Committee, Building Committee and Worship and Stewardship Committees. She also belonged to the United Methodist Women's Club. Jean's hobbies included music, especially piano and the organ, reading and volunteering her time to local organizations. Jean is survived by her daughter, Bonnie J. Morris of Harwood; her sister, Nancy McDonald of Street, MD; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Trott; and her sons, Stuart C. Trott and Christopher D. Trott. Burial will be private. A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at



