Jean Lorraine Wagner (nee Long) went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. Jean was born in Herndon, Pa on August 12, 1926. She was 93 years old. She grew up in Shamokin, Pa where she attended West Cameron Township grade school and Trevorton High School. She married the late John D. Wagner on April 5, 1947. She moved to Maryland in 1954 where she went to work at Westinghouse. Jean was retired from Westinghouse in 1985. She was a resident of Glen Burnie for 70 years. She loved making ceramics, cross stitching, crocheting, spending time with her family and loving Jesus. She is preceded in death by her parents Carmie and Polly Long, her loving Husband of 66 years John D. Wagner and her Daughter Paula J. Hatfield. She is survived by her Brother Kermit Long (Vivian) of Northumberland, PA, her Sister Delores Cooper (Jack) of Ephrata, PA, her Daughter Deborah Wright (Ed) of Odenton, MD, her Son in Law Will Hatfield of Millersville, MD, Granddaughters Tammi Matthews (Mike) of Felton, DE, Tracie Arbaugh (Richie) of Centreville, MD, Deborah Paul (Billy) of Pasadena, MD, Carrie Turner (Jerry) of Kemah, TX, Candice Kordish (Thomas) of Eldersburg, MD, 15 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren and several Nieces and Nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm. Funeral to be on Friday December 13th at 12:30pm, at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home located at 421 Crain Highway S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Interment will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019