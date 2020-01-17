Jean Wilkerson Grimes, 90, of Davidsonville passed away in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Frederick, MD on July 12, 1929 to the late Jacob and Opal Wilkerson. Mrs. Grimes was educated at the old Owensville Elementary School, Old Southern High in Lothian and the University of MD. In 1950 she married Oscar F. Grimes of Davidsonville and became a farmer's wife. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, an excellent cook, a Girl Scout leader for many years, Sunday school teacher, frequent blood donor, a Hospice Home visitor as well as very active in the Farm Bureau Women's Committee. A Christian, Mrs. Grimes was a member of South River Bible Church, since 1976. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, reading, cooking, watching the Orioles, spending time with her grandchildren and keeping in touch with friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grimes was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar F., her daughters, Barbara Lineback and Lisa Fay Grimes, and her brothers, Hugh and Wayne Wilkerson. She is survived by her son, Bill (Michelle) Grimes and daughter, Suzanne Atcitty both of Davidsonville; sister, Nancy Buck of Bristol; grandchildren, Joanna (Glen) Turner, Isaac Atcitty, J.D. Grimes, David Grimes, Matthew Grimes and Jennilyn Grimes; two great-grandchildren, Abe and Ben Turner. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Mrs. Grimes life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, January 19 from 1 pm to 4 pm and Monday from 10:30 am until her funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment immediately following at the Grimes family lot at Davidsonville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolence may be given at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020