Jean C. Worley of Crownsville, MD, passed away June 14th after a brief illness. She was born in Riverdale, MD on September 5, 1943, to the late Irving R. and Evelyn (Collins) Worley. Jean spent most of her life in Maryland and graduated from Regina High School in Hyattsville in 1961. She worked for General Electric in Washington, D.C., and California. Jean returned to the area in the early 1970s where she was employed as the Office Manager for the International Legal Fraternity of Phi Delta Phi in Washington, D.C. until her retirement in 2005 after a 33-year career with them. Jean enjoyed watching all sports and above all the Washington Redskins and was a lifelong devoted fan. She loved the outdoors, and all things of nature. Jean went fishing and boating on the Chesapeake every chance she got. She was also an avid reader, gardener, and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister Delores (Worley) Warner. She is survived by a brother Don Worley and his wife Hope; her nieces and nephews, Sharon Dillon, Stephen Worley, Ray Worley, Kelly Worley, and Patrick Worley and his wife Julie; grandnephews and grandnieces, Beca Compo, Cora Compo, Lucca Worley, and Conall Worley; and her beloved dog Cade. Funeral services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at:



