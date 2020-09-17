Jeanette Belichick of Annapolis died on September 15, 2020. She was 98. Jeannette Ruth Munn was born in Newberry, Ohio on October 23, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (nee Ferris) Munn. She graduated from Newberry High School in 1938 and attended Hiram College. She majored in language and graduated in 1942. Following graduation, she worked for the Map Service in Washington, DC where she translated European maps for the military during World War II. In 1945, she returned to Hiram College to teach Spanish and French. She met her future husband, Steve, at Hiram where he was the head football coach. Steve and Jeannette were married on August 18, 1950. They moved to Nashville, TN and had their only child, Bill, in 1952. In 1956, the Belichicks moved to Annapolis where they enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the United States Naval Academy. Jeannette was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Bill, three grandchildren: Amanda, Stephen and Brian and three great-grandchildren, Blakely Belichick and Jaycee and Clarke DeSantis. She loved children, animals and was an avid bird watcher. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery where Mrs. Belichick will be laid to rest next to her late husband. Donations in memory of Jeannette Belichick may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (www.arf-il.org/donate
) and The Naval Academy Foundation (www.usna.com/give
).