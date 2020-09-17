1/1
Jeanette Belichick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Belichick of Annapolis died on September 15, 2020. She was 98. Jeannette Ruth Munn was born in Newberry, Ohio on October 23, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (nee Ferris) Munn. She graduated from Newberry High School in 1938 and attended Hiram College. She majored in language and graduated in 1942. Following graduation, she worked for the Map Service in Washington, DC where she translated European maps for the military during World War II. In 1945, she returned to Hiram College to teach Spanish and French. She met her future husband, Steve, at Hiram where he was the head football coach. Steve and Jeannette were married on August 18, 1950. They moved to Nashville, TN and had their only child, Bill, in 1952. In 1956, the Belichicks moved to Annapolis where they enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the United States Naval Academy. Jeannette was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Bill, three grandchildren: Amanda, Stephen and Brian and three great-grandchildren, Blakely Belichick and Jaycee and Clarke DeSantis. She loved children, animals and was an avid bird watcher. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery where Mrs. Belichick will be laid to rest next to her late husband. Donations in memory of Jeannette Belichick may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (www.arf-il.org/donate) and The Naval Academy Foundation (www.usna.com/give).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved