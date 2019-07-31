Jeanette Elaine Moore Piper (also known as Jeannie, Jean, Bean, Aunt Jean, and AJ) passed away in Waldorf, Maryland on July 29, 2019 at the age of 58. Jeannie was born on January 2, 1961 in Washington, DC and was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gilbert Edward and Clara Mae Moore. She grew up in Prince George's County, and spend most of her adulthood residing in Anne Arundel County. Jeannie is survived by her sister Marie Van Zandt, her sister-at-heart Ann Sanford, her nieces Jennifer Coker, Amanda Barnes, Kimberly Thomas, her great-nieces Camryn, Alexandra, Quinn, her great-nephew Avery, and many other dear extended family members, friends, and godchildren. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with the people she loved and seeing those loved ones happy and thriving. The family will hold a celebration of life for Jeannie on Sunday, August 11th, 2019, 1:00 pm, at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway, La Plata, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 31, 2019