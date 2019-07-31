Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Piper. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM American Legion Post 82 6330 Crain Highway La Plata , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Elaine Moore Piper (also known as Jeannie, Jean, Bean, Aunt Jean, and AJ) passed away in Waldorf, Maryland on July 29, 2019 at the age of 58. Jeannie was born on January 2, 1961 in Washington, DC and was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gilbert Edward and Clara Mae Moore. She grew up in Prince George's County, and spend most of her adulthood residing in Anne Arundel County. Jeannie is survived by her sister Marie Van Zandt, her sister-at-heart Ann Sanford, her nieces Jennifer Coker, Amanda Barnes, Kimberly Thomas, her great-nieces Camryn, Alexandra, Quinn, her great-nephew Avery, and many other dear extended family members, friends, and godchildren. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with the people she loved and seeing those loved ones happy and thriving. The family will hold a celebration of life for Jeannie on Sunday, August 11th, 2019, 1:00 pm, at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway, La Plata, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice or the .

Jeanette Elaine Moore Piper (also known as Jeannie, Jean, Bean, Aunt Jean, and AJ) passed away in Waldorf, Maryland on July 29, 2019 at the age of 58. Jeannie was born on January 2, 1961 in Washington, DC and was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gilbert Edward and Clara Mae Moore. She grew up in Prince George's County, and spend most of her adulthood residing in Anne Arundel County. Jeannie is survived by her sister Marie Van Zandt, her sister-at-heart Ann Sanford, her nieces Jennifer Coker, Amanda Barnes, Kimberly Thomas, her great-nieces Camryn, Alexandra, Quinn, her great-nephew Avery, and many other dear extended family members, friends, and godchildren. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with the people she loved and seeing those loved ones happy and thriving. The family will hold a celebration of life for Jeannie on Sunday, August 11th, 2019, 1:00 pm, at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway, La Plata, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice or the . Published in The Capital Gazette on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.