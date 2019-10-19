10/12/2019 Mrs. Jeanne Adele Cook, 71, resident of Metter, Georgia, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Cook was born in Severn, Maryland, daughter of the late George R. Bowman and Jeannette V. Blomquist Bowman. She was preceded in death by her parents and Georginne Kasinski, son Corey Leavell, a step-daughter Angelia Magill, brothers Randy Bowman, Ricky Bowman, and William (Bill) Bowman, sisters Barbara Bowman and Georgine Bowman. Jeanne was a homemaker and a member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia. Survivors include Husband, Andrew Cook, Metter, Georgia; Daughter, Barbara (Kellan) Wilson, Register, Georgia; Step-Daughters, Dorothy Plogger, Savannah Jacquelyn (Bob) Patton, Arlington, VA; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 Brothers, James(Jim) Bowman, George (Skip) Bowman, Jr., Eric Bowman, and 2 Sisters, Debra (Duane) Anderson and Tera Harnish (Steve). Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O.Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia, 30459 in memory of Jeanne Adele Cook. Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home and Crematory of Swainsboro.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019