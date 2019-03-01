Jeanne M. Hagar, 91, of Annapolis, Md. passed away peacefully in her home on February 26, 2019. Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a cherished friend by all who loved her. Jeanne married Arthur F. Hagar, Jr. in Nov., 1949. Together, they raised seven children. They both were avid bridge players. Jeanne also enjoyed many volunteer activities and her life within the Catholic Church. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Crofton, Md. Jeanne was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Arthur F. Hagar, Jr., a son-in-law, Gary Freeman, a daughter-in-law, Sharon Katula, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Freeman. Jeanne is survived by loving children, Maureen Freeman, Arthur (Lynn) Hagar III, Kevin (Diane) Hagar, Sr. Ellen Marie Hagar, Margaret (Tony) DiPaula, David Hagar, and Susan (Robert) Iacaruso. Her grandchildren include Joel, Sarah, Rebecca (Kevin), Elizabeth (Megan), Amanda (Christopher), Michelle, Matthew (Alicia), Allison, Rosemarie, Regina (Eric), Joseph, Anna, Philip, Patrick, Jennifer, Lisa, and Nicholas. Her great grandchildren include Abigayle, Madison, Isabella, Matthew, Kennedy, Melody, Lucas, Zoey, Nathan, and James. The family will greet relatives and friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. Following the viewing, family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 6111 Columbian Way, Bowie, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Pantry. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary