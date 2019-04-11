Jeanne Louise , age 69, a 14 year resident of Odenton, MD and previously of Natick, MA, died April 7, 2019 in Odenton after a three year illness. Born in Natick on March 8, 1950, she graduated from Natick High School in 1968. Early in her working career, she was an executive assistant to the Chief Counsel in the pharmaceutical industry. She then worked as President of JW Consultants from 2005 until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed reading, traveling, music, casinos and spending time with her grandchildren and family.Jeanne is survived by her husband, James M. Whetstone, who she married November 5, 2005; children Eric Johnson of Boston, MA and Stacey Johnson-McMahon of Smithfield, RI; step-children J. Jason Whetstone and Lisa Whetstone Downs, both of Odenton; her mother, Ardelle Marie Mason Webster of Wellesley, MA; her sister, Gail Ann Webster-Sloman of Huntington Beach, Ca; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Martin Webster.Visiting hours will be on Sunday, April 14 from 1:30-2:30 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD, with a celebration of life ceremony to begin at 2:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019