10/6/1961 - 8/3/2020 Jeannine "Lynne" Chambers, 58, of Odenton, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly in her home. "Lynne" grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. To honor her memory, a viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Reese & Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis followed by a Memorial Service held on August 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch The Apostolic Church, 1535 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold.



