Dunkirk, MD: Jeffrey Dean Richards passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020 at his home. He was 53 years old. He was born on August 27, 1967 in Bethesda, MD, the son of Andrea M. Richards and the late Bobbie Dean Richards, USMC Ret. Jeff was an avid motocross racer in his teens and won many trophies for his achievements. He graduated from Bowie High School in Bowie, MD in 1986. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute and earned an electronics degree. He started working for Bell Atlantic Mobile in 1996 as a Cell Site Technician. He was with that company, which later became Verizon Wireless until 2017. His most recent employment was with Sprint Communications where he was an Installation/Repair Technician. Jeff loved spending time with friends at Happy Harbor where his smile was infectious to all. He also loved going to the beach, fishing, and being on the water. A passion of Jeff's was collecting classic cars and showing them at car shows. He received many awards for his cars. He also enjoyed playing poker, eating crabs, ribs, and lobster. Jeff loved the Redskins and the Steelers. He was very funny and had a nickname for everyone. Jeff loved life and was very proud of his family. He is survived by his mother, Andrea Richards, and his sister Shannon Crossed (Tony) and their children, Colin, Keira and Declan Crossed. He left behind his beloved cat named "Tankie". He was preceded in death by his father Bobbie Dean Richards, USMC Ret. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1-3 PM at Lasting Tributes, Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 814 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. The service will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's honor may be made to the Prince George's County Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center, 3750 Brown Station Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Attention: Joanne Brown. For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
