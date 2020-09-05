Jeffrey Haugh

Jeff's story is inspiring. His life was too full of faith, love, generosity, humor, and strength to be sorrowful. Jeff had an unwavering faith in God. This faith was the foundation for his incredible devotion to his family and friends and for his military service. Jeff was a leader in every community he entered. His unique sense of humor and gentle spirit gave him a remarkable ability to connect with people and to touch so many lives. Jeff was also an exceptional athlete. Sports were central to his being and the way he lived his life. Here are the highlights: Jeff was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington to Jeannie Grady Newlands Haugh, who now resides in Annapolis, MD and Karl David Haugh who lives in Kauai, HI with his wife, Susan. Jeff innately had a compassionate nature. He loved skiing, football, hiking, and wrestling. Jeff's parents, teachers and coaches instilled in Jeff the values of hard work and mental resilience. Jeff had little fear and he put others before himself, the perfect combination for military service. Service to Country: After graduating from Curtis High School, Jeff attended the United States Air Force Academy. Jeff played football (#55) during four bowl seasons. Jeff was a Combat Controller and later an Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) Agent. He served a combat tour in Iraq in 2003, where he earned the Combat Action Ribbon. Jeff's final tour was in Washington D.C. as a Commander of OSI, Bolling AFB. During this tour, he earned a master's degree from Georgetown University. In 2006, Jeff medically retired from the Air Force due to service-related health issues caused by injuries he suffered in Iraq. Service to Community: Though retired from the Air Force, Jeff remained remarkably committed to service. He helped children with special needs for over 20 years and established a non-profit organization, Team Racing For Veterans (Team R4V), which helped disabled combat veterans access various sports activities, equipment, and events to help them rehabilitate through exercise and sport. Jeff also committed to helping young injured troops navigating medical services from both public and private agencies. Jeff was also a business owner/partner with Falcon Solutions and Silver Star Consulting. Devotion to Family: Jeff met the love of his life, Angela Papavasiliou, in Destin, FL. Jeff lived by the tenets of faith, country, and family. These were ever-present in his last days. We watched these beliefs evolve as he became a husband and father and firmly established themselves as the cornerstone of the family life he built with Angela and their three children Christos, Alexa, and Demi. Jeff and Ang have raised their children to the standards they have lived by and embodied. They live by the creed "Fight the good fight, finish the race, keep the faith." At its core it heralds the profound impact of the great influences of Jeff's military service, life experiences, interwoven with Angie's own strength of will and survivorship over her own battle with cancer just before they tied the knot in September 2005. This has become the anthem for this unshakeable family. Jeff touted Angie to be his hero, a sentiment that he believed wholeheartedly and the notion we know brought him peace and solace when he drew his last breath on August 27th, 2020. He knew he had done all he could for his family and that "she has got this!" It is in Angie's strength, loving nature, grace, and true grit that we should all feel confident that she will take up the mantle carry on Jeff's legacy and continue to raise and guide their children through successes and fumbles that will face them in the future. To honor Jeff, a private church service will be held on the morning of September 7th, followed by an outdoor family gathering at Red Maple Pavilion at Quiet Water's Park. The family will be accepting condolences from 1 – 4 pm and kindly request that all adults wear masks for those attending who may be at high risk. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, please consider limiting visits to 15-30 minutes, so all can have a moment to pay respects to the family. If possible, plan to visit during designated time blocks by last name to prevent a line, or crowding. 1-2 pm: A – H, 2-3 pm I – R, and 3-4 pm S – Z. If prior engagements do not allow you to pay respects during these time blocks, you are welcome to arrive between 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the following organizations: Two Top Adaptive Sports Foundation, 717-507-7668, Mercersburg PA 17236, Live Water Foundation, 7314 Edgewood Road, Annapolis, MD 21403, Warfighter Sports, Move United, 451 Hungerford Drive, Ste. 608, Rockville, MD 20850, and Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belford Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online guestbook available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com