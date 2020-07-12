Jeffrey Joseph Kidwell, 57, a 2-year resident of West River, MD, and previously of Edgewater, MD, died on July 9, 2020, at his home following a 2-year battle with cancer. Jeff was born on April 17, 1963 in Frostburg, MD to William Joseph Kidwell and the late Susan Kidwell. Jeff was best known for strong dedication to his family; his wife and children always came before himself. Jeff spent most of his time with his wife, Robin, and loved the concept of "us" with her; he loved treating his son, Joshua, to lunch to chat about sports, work, and life's big questions; and he prided himself to always side with his daughter, Anya, even if it meant disagreeing with Robin. He loved the beach, boating and socializing within the local community. Jeff was a long-time resident of Edgewater, Maryland and recently moved to the West River to achieve his dream of waterfront living. He spent as much time as possible boating on the local rivers and Chesapeake Bay. Jeff also enjoyed traveling to locations with crystal clear blue water; he loved the Caribbean and Island experiences. In both the Edgewater and West River homes, Jeff and his wife took on complex home renovations and transformed their living experiences. On these projects, he enjoyed negotiating with his wife for the renovation designs and with the contractors for the financial bottom line. One of Jeff's most charming qualities was his loyalty to the Washington Redskins and Maryland Terrapin sports. He never missed a Redskins game and weekends were often planned around when the Terps were playing; no matter whether their season was going well or not. Jeff received his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and his Master of Business Administration degree from Central Michigan University. He spent his career working in contracts negotiations and finance; most recently working in a local firm that was his dream job that gave him a chance to work in an entrepreneurial setting and develop strong friendships that he cherished. In addition to his mother, Susan Kidwell, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Sue Aisquith of Riva, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Robin (Locy) Kidwell; two children, Joshua Kidwell of Edgewater, MD and Anya Locy of West River, MD; and his father, Joseph Kidwell. Services and interment are private. An online guestbook is available at



