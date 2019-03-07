Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jena Fedler Harmon, a retired teacher, died on March 5, 2019, in Annapolis. She was known as "Momma J" to most. She lived an exceptional life, inspired by wanderlust. At 16, she changed her name from Jean to Jena – which was unheard of for a girl from Sheboygan, Wisconsin. While in college, she performed with the Synchronettes synchronized swimming team and spent a summer at Glacier National Park. Two days after graduating from St. Cloud Teachers College in Minnesota, she packed up and drove to the warmest place she could think of… Oxnard, California. She lived in a beach house with her friends and sometimes even had to sweep sand out of the house. She moved to Maryland in 1967, with her beloved Akita, Imoto, her surfboard and her first husband. She was a fiercely devoted single mom to her daughters Allison Harmon Lane and Cory Harmon Chappell. To provide for them, she worked a second job, saved wisely, and earned a Master's degree in elementary education from George Washington University. A 50+ year Annapolis resident, Jena was enamored by the Chesapeake Bay, always living on the water. She was always ready for a water adventure in her canoe, windsurfer, catamaran, or just crabbing from piers. Her 38-year teaching career inspired hundreds of children to become avid readers. She started teaching in Anne Arundel County at Lakeshore Elementary where she was among the first women to wear pants to work. After school, she would ride her horse, Wicket, to the school and have him peek into the school windows. She spent most of her teaching career at Chesapeake Bay Middle, teaching 7th and 8th grade English. There, she sponsored the Ski Club, arranging ski adventures for students for many years. During her teaching years, she forged incredible friendships that continue today. Her love of books was legendary – often consuming 4 each week. She loved local art, Tuesday matinees, yard sales, gospel, and Motown music, burgers from Adam's, milkshakes from Storm Bros, dancing and a good laugh. She supported Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Maryland Federation of Art and spent many years as a volunteer coordinator at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Her fearless independence and German and English heritage served her well when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2011 – prompting her to take adventures to Alaska, Cuba, and Ecuador. She became a "super survivor" – stunning her long-time primary care doctor and oncologist, Dr. Peter Graze and defying her life expectancy – living eight additional years to the fullest. The family celebrating her legacy includes her daughters, Allison Harmon Lane, and Cory Harmon Chappell; her brother, Fred Fedler; sisters-in-law Mary Fedler, Kathi Fedler (David, deceased in 2013) and Pamela Williams; sons-in-law Jonathan Lane and Tom Chappell; and smart and kind grandchildren Scarlett Chappell (14), Spencer Chappell (11), Truman Lane (10), Daphne Lane (8) and Sebastian Chappell (7). And of course, her dear friends – Patty Nalley, Geri Slack, all the bridge club members and the neighborhood lunch bunch. Friends are invited to celebrate Jena's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, March 9 from 3 pm until her memorial service begins at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, she urges us all to: "be kind to one another." Online condolences and tributes may be made at:

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

410-956-4488

