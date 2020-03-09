Jennifer Anne Taylor (nee Jordan), of Crownsville, passed away suddenly on February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 58. She leaves behind a loving and devoted husband, Lem Taylor, daughters Kayla Gindhart Perkins and Sarah Taylor, her sister Janet, family and friends. She is now home with her mother and father, who preceded her in death. Many who know her described her as caring, artistic, and compassionate with a witty sense of humor. She loved animals and enjoyed taking care of people. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor at Quiet Waters Park, on Sat. March 14th at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to a local Women's Shelter or Recovery Program. She will be missed.

