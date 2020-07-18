Jennifer and I met in elementary school, in 1st grade. We graduated from BPHS together in 1980..Jennifer was easy to be friends with, she was always a sweet girl. She had a smile for everyone. We kept in touch though facebook over the years. We never Lost that connection, or sense of loyalty and friendship. We were BEES and when you are a BEE you are friends for life. Rest in Gods hands my friend. until we meet again.❤

Karen Hodges

Friend