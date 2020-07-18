Jennifer Hall Johnson, 57, of Brooklyn Park, MD, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020, due to natural causes. She was born November 2, 1962, to Arline Steinhice Hall and William Henry Hall Jr. in Baltimore, MD. Jennifer graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1980. Jennifer is survived by Arline Hall; sister, Tracy Price; nephew and his spouse, Keith Price and Julia Price. She was predeceased by William Henry Hall Jr. Jennifer retired from Emo Trans in 2019 after over 20 years of service and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. There, she enjoyed relaxing by the beach and building new friendships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on her birthday, November 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
in Jennifer's name.