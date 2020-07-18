1/1
Jennifer Johnson
1962 - 2020
Jennifer Hall Johnson, 57, of Brooklyn Park, MD, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020, due to natural causes. She was born November 2, 1962, to Arline Steinhice Hall and William Henry Hall Jr. in Baltimore, MD. Jennifer graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1980. Jennifer is survived by Arline Hall; sister, Tracy Price; nephew and his spouse, Keith Price and Julia Price. She was predeceased by William Henry Hall Jr. Jennifer retired from Emo Trans in 2019 after over 20 years of service and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. There, she enjoyed relaxing by the beach and building new friendships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on her birthday, November 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Jennifer's name.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 17, 2020
So sad to hear this. I loved Jennifer and we had sooo many fun times together. My heart goes out to Mrs Arline and Tracy, you both are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue Sheppard
Friend
July 17, 2020
i am still in shock by your passing; my heart hurts! I am so grateful for all of the memories! Ocean city 12th street; NYC bus trips, LynnBrook summers, holiday parties and so much more. Aunt Arline, Tracy, Keith and Julia you are in my thoughts and prayers! Love you cuz! Until we meet again!
Karen Steinhice
Family
July 17, 2020
Very sorry to hear about this. Worked with Jen for almost six years and she was a great person to get to know. I will miss her.
Mark Brndjar
July 17, 2020
Jennifer and I met in elementary school, in 1st grade. We graduated from BPHS together in 1980..Jennifer was easy to be friends with, she was always a sweet girl. She had a smile for everyone. We kept in touch though facebook over the years. We never Lost that connection, or sense of loyalty and friendship. We were BEES and when you are a BEE you are friends for life. Rest in Gods hands my friend. until we meet again.❤
Karen Hodges
Friend
July 17, 2020
Ginger, I have great memories of you. You helped make my and the kids difficult times of moving back in with Jewel a lot easier. You gave me tons of things to laugh about. I will never forget about our crazy sleeping arrangements with you, me and the two kids. You helped me through a difficult time. Rest gently Ginger
Ann Gunning
Friend
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Blanche Lane
Friend
July 17, 2020
A true friend of mine. From growing up and going thru school together from Kindergarten to High School
We remain friends. Someone you could call or text anything and anytime Jennifer was your friend to share memories or just how are you doing today. I am gonna miss you but will Not forget you
Rest in Peace continue to watch over us. Love you

Lisa Marie Mielke
Friend
