Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Paul Lutheran Church 308 Oak Manor Drive Glen Burnie , MD Obituary

Jennifer Lynn Johns Creech, 46, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena. She was born on July 12, 1973, in Baltimore, and she graduated from Glen Burnie High School, Class of 1991. Jennifer earned her Bachelor's Degree from University of Maryland University College, and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Information Assurance from Capital College. She worked for various government contractors at N.S.A., the latest being Fuse Engineering. Jennifer was a member of Job's Daughters International Bethel #16 Glen Burnie, where she was a Past Honored Queen, Past Grand Bethel Honored Queen, and Past Bethel Guardian. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Odenton Chapter 29 and Marlboro Chapter 61. Jennifer was an avid reader and she enjoyed stamping, scrapbooking, crafting, and loved everything Disney – especially Dumbo. She was also very active in her sons school and sport activities. Jennifer is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years, Robert B. Creech; her cherished sons, Matthew Ryan Creech and Jonathan Andrew Creech; her loving parents, Sherrie and Jack Johns; her loving sister, Rebecca Ann Johns Bronakoski and her husband Michael; her goddaughter & niece, Kayla Madison Bronakoski; her dear grandmother, Cora Zalewski; her parents-in-law, Nikki and Earl Creech of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law, Stacie Creech of Raleigh, NC; her godmother & aunt, Mary Crook & family; her godfather, John R. Warren; her uncle, Frank Zalewski; and her best friends, Melissa Temple, Jenn Mau, Shannon Smitherman, and Kim Hogland. Jennifer is also survived by many other extended family & friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Monday, December 30th , from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, at 10 AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matthew and Jonathan's education funds at

