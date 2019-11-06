Jerald David Bowes, 48, passed away at home on October 3, 2019 after battling cancer. A Gentle Giant gone before his time. Who could forget his rendition of Sword and Magic Helmet? He leaves behind his Mother Bonnie and Sister Amie in North Carolina; Grandparents in New York; and Aunt and Uncle in Maryland. The family would like to thank his friends and their families who helped him so much through his illness including Chris, David, Dwight, Teri and Vanessa. Per his wishes, there was no memorial for him. If you wish to honor him, consider making a donation of your time or money to a local charity benefiting others in need or to those fighting cancer.

