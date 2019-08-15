Jerome D. McGowan, Sr. (Dickie), age 100, passed away on August 12, 2019. Born on May 30, 1919, Jerome was a life-long resident of Annapolis, MD. His viewing and memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. respectively, at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Online condolences may be made at: www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019