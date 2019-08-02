Jerome "Jerry" Lay, aged 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 in Middletown Delaware. Jerry was born in San Diego California on December 13th, 1941 to Francis and Ethel Lay. He married Joyce Ann Lay on June 3rd, 2006 in Stevensville, MD. Jerry was self-employed owning Swimming Pool Consultants for over 50 years and was dedicated to his profession, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems and servicing his customers with complete care and dedication. Jerry lived life to its fullest as he enjoyed chatting with friends and family and had a wonderful way to seek out the best in people. Jerry proudly served in the Air Force, was a proud member of the American Legion as well as a member of the Freemason Society. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Lay as well as his children Richard Goninan & Michael Goninan, Tamara Lay, Milane Lay as well as two brothers Don & Frank Lay. He is also survived by three grandchildren Savannah, Ricky and Mikey Goninan. Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at the American Legion, Post 278 in Stevensville MD from 4-6pm on Saturday August 3rd, 2019. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019