Jerome Lyles, 71, of Annapolis passed away March 24, 2020. He was born December 10, 1948. He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Simms, daughter Lynelle Lyles, son Lennie Lyles, his grandchildren, sisters Marie Parker and husband Trenton of Glen Burnie and Celestine Washington and husband LeRoy of Atlanta, two aunts Marybell Simms and Nina May Saunders of Annapolis and four nieces who loved him along with a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Lyles graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School class of 1966 in Annapolis, MD. He received a Presidential Citation that awarded him the honorary Bronze Star for his service in the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and First Baptist church of Annapolis. His interest include: Baseball, table tennis, and he enjoyed drawing. Services will be held April 2, 2020 at Reese and Sons Mortuary in Annapolis, MD. Public viewing from 10am -11am followed by a private family service at 11am. A private burial will take place April 3, 2020 at 10am in Crownsville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020