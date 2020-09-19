1/1
Jerome Moses
Our dearest husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. While in the Army, Jerome traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad, with three tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He received numerous awards and decorations to include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters and the Army Commendation Medal. Upon his retirement in 1979 as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW-03), Jerome served for the Office of the Inspector General, with the Department of Defense and retired in 1999. He then became a teacher for the Anne Arundel County School System for seven years. Jerome was also a faithful and charter member of the Argonne Hills Chapel Center, at Fort Meade, Maryland and a member of the Protestant Men of the Chapel (PMOC) and Usher Board, since 1974. Jerome was a member of the Masonic Morning Star Lodge #44 and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In addition, he was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the American Legion. Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Lena Thompson Moses and four children, Reginald Moses (Lisa) of Arlington, Virginia; Cheryl Moses of Hanover, Maryland; Sebastian Moses (Tanya) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Nichelle Moses Creek (Chad) of Severn, Maryland. And a host of relatives and friends. His viewing will be held at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, Maryland 20794 on Friday, September 18, 2020 beginning at 4pm until 8pm Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020 beginning at 2pm (final viewing), with the service beginning at 3pm until 5pm.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
September 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lorenzo & Gwen Bundy
Family
September 17, 2020
