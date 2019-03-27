Jerome P. Calhoun, 96, of Glen Burnie a member of the worlds greatest generation passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. He was born Oct.15, 1922 in Whitmer, WV to Rudolph and Sylvia (Dolly) Calhoun. He eventually moved to Glen Burnie and started his family he was a country boy living in the city. He proudly served in WWII as a bombardier stationed in Tinian, one of the Mariana Islands. He often reflected on his aircraft being two lots over from the Enola Gay. He married the love of his life Eula Lee Calhoun and became a devoted and loving family man. He worked as a supervisor for Conoco Oil in Curtis Bay for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golf, trout fishing, hunting, and family road trips. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Eula Calhoun; 2 sons, Larry and Deno Calhoun; sisters, Nel and Tupe. He is survived by his grandchildren, Alex, Shana, Shari, and Jarrett Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Kayleigh; 2 daughters-in-law, Judy Urlock, and Diane Calhoun; and brothers, Jake and Shark Barkley.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 11-1 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow, at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. To offer condolences to the Calhoun family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019