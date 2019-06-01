Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Rosenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome(Jerry) Rosenberger, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 following -a bravely fought long illness. Jerome Chandler Rosenberger was born on 8 June, 1939 in New Castle Pennsylvania to Ross D. and Ruth B. Rosenberger. He was named after his two great-grandfathers: Chandler Washington Shellhouse, and Jerome Ritchie, both Ohioans.Jerome was called Jerry, by all. Early schooling was completed in New Castle Senior high School where Jerry graduated with honors and won the mathematics award. This prepared him for a successful application to the United States Naval Academy, which he completed in 1961, whereupon, he was selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover for nuclear power training.Jerry graduated from the Navy Nuclear Power School, and spent four years in the Submarine Force serving aboard the USS Robert E. Lee, SSBN 601, In 1967, he resigned his commission and joined Bell Telephone Laboratories where he was assigned to the AN/BQR-15 project, the first missile submarine towed array. While at Bell Labs, he received an MS in Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Operations Research from New York University, and conducted the first experiments in towed array multipath ranging, for which he was granted a classified patent.In 1974 at TRW Inc., Jerry Rosenberger worked on the specifications for SURTASS and the AN/SQR-19 towed array, and constructed a prototype multipath ranging processor, CAPRI, which was tested in the Mediterranean in 1977. He later became the Manager of the Command Systems Analysis Department. In 1982, Jerry Rosenberger became Vice President and Director of the Applied Engineering Division of MAR Inc. where he was responsible for radiated noise measurements aboard Navy research vessels, and the testing of towed arrays out of the NUSC Ft. Lauderdale Branch Office.In 1989, Jerry Rosenberger accepted a position with the Institute For Defense Analyses where he was responsible to the Office of the Director of Operational Testing and Evaluation, Department of Defense, for the analyses of test results on major Submarine Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems. In this capacity, Jerry Rosenberger monitored Development and Operational Testing of the DDG-51, the AN/SQQ-89 and AN/BSY-1 Combat Systems, MK 48 (ADCAP) and MK 50 Torpedoes, SURTASS LFA, and the SEAWOLF submarine. For his work on the SEAWOLF testing, Jerry Rosenberger was selected as the National Defense Industrial Association "Tester of the Year" for 2001. Jerry was then assigned to monitor the testing of the new VIRGINIA class submarine and the Ohio Cass Replacement Missile Submarine. After 25 years at IDA, Jerry retired in January 2015.Jerry's avocations included reading, cooking, woodworking, and travel. Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathleen Parks Luchs Rosenberger. They were married for 29 years and she was his best friend, cheerleader, and supporter. He is also survived by his beloved children: Jason Rosenberger, Michele Luchs and companion Ray Tumulty, Anne Colette Cohan and husband Tom and grandchildren: Chloe and Camille Tasse and Hannah and Tanner Cohan. He is also survived by his beloved siblings: Peter Rosenberger, Kathryn Rosenberger Benner, and Mary Rosenberger Hourigan. He was predeceased by his parents Ross and Ruth Bown Rosenberger and sister, Susan Rosenberger Stope.A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United States Naval Academy.

Published in The Capital Gazette on June 1, 2019

