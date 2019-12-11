On December 5, Jerry C. Litchfield, 52, of Crownsville, passed away after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 23 years to Jennifer L. Litchfield (nee Gischel), brother of Joseph and W. David Litchfield, son-in-law of Sandy Gischel, brother in-law of Regan and Lee Blades and uncle of Brooke and Mason Blades. He was predeceased by his mother, Florence Litchfield. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, December 14th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control or the American Diabetes Association For more information or to post condolences, please visit:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019